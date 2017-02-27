It May Be the "Battle of Aiken," But Could not Happen Without Edgefield
The Battle of Aiken, February 24-26, has grown into an event that includes school children, who are given a day to come and view the skirmishes and hear lectures about the event and the times in which it took place. Last year they had over 3000 children there, some as far as from North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Edgefield Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new...
|1 hr
|Samuel Davis
|5
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|1 hr
|Aiken Newsfeed
|2
|Â“ALS run from Augusta to AikenÂ” By WJBF Profili...
|1 hr
|Samella Oakman
|5
|Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc...
|1 hr
|Austin Rhodes
|3
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Feb 23
|Aiken NAACP
|3
|The Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood & R...
|Feb 23
|Aiken NAACP
|3
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Feb 21
|Xenix
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC