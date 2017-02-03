House Plans

House Plans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Southern Living

Extensive use of beadboard and wood wallboards enhance the cottage appeal of this plan. Well proportioned trim details keep with the architectural style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Broken criminal system Sat Osbon 3
Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne... Feb 2 Patricia 3
South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr... Feb 2 Gloria 2
Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t... Jan 27 Beatrice Darren 5
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Jan 27 Aiken Newsfeed 4
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Jan 22 Osbon 197
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,152 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC