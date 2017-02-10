Highway collision leaves three people...

Highway collision leaves three people dead in Barnwell County

Saturday Feb 4

Two vehicles traveling in opposite directions ran into each other on Highway 78 in Elko, South Carolina. The incident occurred at about 6:17pm, according to Lloyd Ward, Barnwell County's coroner.

Read more at WMBF.

