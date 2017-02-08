Greenwood County Arrest Report for Fe...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 8, 2017

Haynes, Tonya Mikayla, 1/27/77 of 206 E. Creswell Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: using motor vehicle without consent, false name or date of birth Higgins, Malcolm Jerome, 11/29/80 of 1335 Kathwood Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery 2nd degree, possession of marijuana, Redrick, Krystal Leigh, 5/8/89 of 21 A Honea Path St, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by Probation for: probation violation Rivers, Sharon Laverne, 1/21/73 of 113 Chris Dr, Aiken SC was arrested by Ninety Six Police for: fraudulent checks, obtaining money under false pretenses Please feel free to submit your comments. Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site.

