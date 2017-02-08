Greenwood County Arrest Report for Feb 8, 2017

Haynes, Tonya Mikayla, 1/27/77 of 206 E. Creswell Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: using motor vehicle without consent, false name or date of birth Higgins, Malcolm Jerome, 11/29/80 of 1335 Kathwood Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery 2nd degree, possession of marijuana, Redrick, Krystal Leigh, 5/8/89 of 21 A Honea Path St, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by Probation for: probation violation Rivers, Sharon Laverne, 1/21/73 of 113 Chris Dr, Aiken SC was arrested by Ninety Six Police for: fraudulent checks, obtaining money under false pretenses Please feel free to submit your comments. Article comments are not posted immediately to the Web site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.