Chip Limehouse Trying To Seal His Baby Momma Drama

An attorney for former S.C. Rep. Chip Limehouse is attempting to seal the liberal Republican's " baby momma drama " from public view - and impose a gag order on all parties related to the case. Limehouse's lawyer - Janet Butcher of Summerville, S.C. - has also accused this website of making false statements regarding her client, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell us.

