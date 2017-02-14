Carlstar to expand S.C. wheel plant

Carlstar to expand S.C. wheel plant

Friday Feb 10

Carlstar Group L.L.C. plans to invest $6.9 million in its wheel plant in Aiken to expand process and production capacity to meet increasing demand for both automotive styled wheels and heavy-duty wheels. Carlstar did not disclose how the investment would affect capacity but did say it would create 43 jobs at the facility, located close to the Aiken airport.

