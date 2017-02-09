Arrest make in University Pkwy shooting
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this week in Aiken. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers responded to the 800 block of University Parkway near The Breakers gas station for reports of shots fired.
