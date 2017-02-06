ADPS press conference provides timeli...

ADPS press conference provides timeline of South Aiken High School shooting

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: WMBF

The Aiken Department of Public Safety's press conference intended to calm any lingering fears caused from the shooting at South Aiken High School. An investigation task force was put in place to locate the shooter and move Aiken forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Broken criminal system Feb 4 Osbon 3
Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne... Feb 2 Patricia 3
South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr... Feb 2 Gloria 2
Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t... Jan 27 Beatrice Darren 5
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Jan 27 Aiken Newsfeed 4
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Jan 22 Osbon 197
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC