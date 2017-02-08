2 arrested in South Aiken High shooting

2 arrested in South Aiken High shooting

Thursday Feb 2

Eighteen-year-old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

