2 arrested in South Aiken High shooting
Eighteen-year-old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken is charged with carrying a pistol on school property and two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol.
