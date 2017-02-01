$1.85M settlement in nursing home neg...

$1.85M settlement in nursing home neglect case

A wrongful death suit against a nursing home in Aiken has settled for $1.85 million - which is believed to be the highest pretrial settlement in this type of case in South Carolina history, according to an attorney for the plaintiff, Gary Poliakoff. Poliakoff and his law partner, Ray Mullman of Poliakoff & Associates in Spartanburg, ...

