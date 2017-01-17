Top 10 Hotel in the World is Pampering Guests with Liddell
Liddell luxury linens is helping The Willcox achieve top honors in 2016, such as being voted 'No. 1 Resort Hotel in the South,' 'Best Resort Hotel in the U.S.' and 'Best hotel in the World' Johnston, S.C. -- With a firm commitment to luxury, The Willcox hotel, restaurant and spa in Aiken, S.C., earns top awards year after year, and 2016 is no exception.
