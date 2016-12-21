SC: Public Workshop, Focus Groups on ...

SC: Public Workshop, Focus Groups on Whiskey Road Study Planned for January

The public will have another opportunity to weigh in on Whiskey Road this month as a part of a yearlong study on the roughly nine-mile corridor that spans from Aiken to New Ellenton. A public design charrette will be conducted from Jan. 17-20.

