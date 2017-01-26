S.C. lawmaker resigns after being acc...

S.C. lawmaker resigns after being accused of beating wife

Tuesday Jan 24

The South Carolina lawmaker known for his support of the Confederate flag has resigned after being accused of beating his wife. Rep. Chris Corley stepped down on Tuesday after his fellow Republican, House Speaker Jay Lucas, said that he should leave the legislature.

Aiken, SC

