S.C. lawmaker resigns after being accused of beating wife
The South Carolina lawmaker known for his support of the Confederate flag has resigned after being accused of beating his wife. Rep. Chris Corley stepped down on Tuesday after his fellow Republican, House Speaker Jay Lucas, said that he should leave the legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
