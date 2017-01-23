Prosecutor: SC lawmaker took wife's p...

Prosecutor: SC lawmaker took wife's phone, bit her nose

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A judge set a $50,000 bond for Corley on a more serious... . Suspended South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley, right, waits for a bond hearing with his lawyer, John Delgado, left, at the Aiken County courthouse in Aiken, S.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne... 3 hr Vicki P 2
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Sun Osbon 197
Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Evans: Job discrim... Jan 18 Papa Not legit XII 1
John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f... Jan 18 Yeah its true 1
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Jan 17 Georgia ALS 3
The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co... Jan 17 Georgia ALS 4
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jan 16 Aiken Newsfeed 80
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,814 • Total comments across all topics: 278,211,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC