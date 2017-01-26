Ordination Service at Beulah Baptist Church on Jan 29
An ordination service for Minister Yvonne Cook, Minister Thomas Connor and Minister Charles B. Williams will be held on Jan 29, 2017 at 3pm. Speaker will be Bishop Michael Staley, Pastor of Ascending Faith Baptist Church in Aiken, SC.
