Mrs. Patsy Rienzo - Aiken, SC

Funeral Services for Mrs. Patsy Rienzo, age 75, will be held Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2pm at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial to follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Bland Funeral Home Friday evening from 6-8pm.

