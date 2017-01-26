Mother begs lawmakers to pass cannabis oil bill for son
An mother is begging South Carolina lawmakers to take a walk in her shoes as they decide how to vote on a new medical marijuana bill. Quan Williams of Aiken, South Carolina has a 12-year-old son with severe epilepsy, and says the only thing that's helped him is cannabis oil.
