Legislators: Rep. accused of beating his wife should resign
A legislator indicted on allegations of beating his wife should resign, leaders of the South Carolina Legislature said Thursday, with one lawmaker calling it "terrifying and horrific" to hear children on a 911 call screaming for their daddy to stop. Corley said his wife tried to punch him after accusing him of cheating, and the police report noted a scratch on his forehead.
