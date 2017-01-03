'Just stop, daddy': Young US politician beat his wife as...
South Carolina state Representative Chris Corley was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and pointing a firearm at a person. The call was made Monday night from the US home of South Carolina state Representative Chris Corley, a young politician who made headlines last year when he staunchly fought to keep the Confederate flag flying on the statehouse grounds.
