Home and Away: How Midlands Residents...

Home and Away: How Midlands Residents Are Protesting the Inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

"When I think about the marches my grandfather did and that my parents did - we didn't know how important they were until decades later," says Roxy Lenzo Douthit. Lenzo Douthit's grandfather participated in Martin Luther King Jr's second march to Selma, she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Tue Georgia ALS 3
The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co... Tue Georgia ALS 4
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Mon Aiken Newsfeed 80
Honoring Black History Month: Rev. Franklyn Vic... Mon Aiken Newsfeed 3
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Mon NAACP Aiken Chapter 130
suicide Jan 2 Yo mama 3
Angel Phipps Jan 2 Yo mama 4
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC