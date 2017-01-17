For Obamaa s black appointees, a call...

For Obamaa s black appointees, a calling that was more than service to country

Monday Jan 16

In a series of interviews, several African-American presidential appointees describe the thrills and challenges of working for a historic administration. Christina Cue, former director of scheduling at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, of Aiken, S.C., knew she wanted to work for Obama from the moment she saw him electrify a crowd at a 2007 campaign rally.

