Flying into the USA? Here's two ways ...

Flying into the USA? Here's two ways you can help EFF and ACLU fight the #muslimban

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Boing Boing

Some reports say that those targeted by border guards for illegal, court-order-defying detention are having their phones confiscated before they debark their flights, to prevent them from contacting lawyers or family members; border officials have also falsely claimed that no one is being detained in the USA, apparently under the rubric that border zones are not "in the USA." Those who are not deprived of their devices can use them to document these disappearances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne... Thu Patricia 3
South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr... Thu Gloria 2
Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t... Jan 27 Beatrice Darren 5
Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16) Jan 27 Aiken Newsfeed 4
News South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ... Jan 25 FireyFellow44 1
Broken criminal system Jan 25 pam 2
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Jan 22 Osbon 197
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,524,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC