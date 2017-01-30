Flying into the USA? Here's two ways you can help EFF and ACLU fight the #muslimban
Some reports say that those targeted by border guards for illegal, court-order-defying detention are having their phones confiscated before they debark their flights, to prevent them from contacting lawyers or family members; border officials have also falsely claimed that no one is being detained in the USA, apparently under the rubric that border zones are not "in the USA." Those who are not deprived of their devices can use them to document these disappearances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne...
|Thu
|Patricia
|3
|South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr...
|Thu
|Gloria
|2
|Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t...
|Jan 27
|Beatrice Darren
|5
|Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16)
|Jan 27
|Aiken Newsfeed
|4
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Broken criminal system
|Jan 25
|pam
|2
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Jan 22
|Osbon
|197
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC