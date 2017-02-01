At least 2 people shot outside South Aiken High School
At least two people were shot outside of South Aiken High School Friday night where a basketball game was underway. Kyle Dawson/Aiken Standard At least two people were shot outside of South Aiken High School Friday night where a basketball game was underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne...
|4 hr
|Patricia
|3
|South Carolina ALS Association Congratulates Tr...
|4 hr
|Gloria
|2
|Third Annual ALS Awareness Marathon sponsored t...
|Jan 27
|Beatrice Darren
|5
|Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16)
|Jan 27
|Aiken Newsfeed
|4
|South Carolina lawmaker accused of beating his ...
|Jan 25
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Broken criminal system
|Jan 25
|pam
|2
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Jan 22
|Osbon
|197
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC