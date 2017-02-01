At least 2 people shot outside South ...

At least 2 people shot outside South Aiken High School

Friday Jan 27

At least two people were shot outside of South Aiken High School Friday night where a basketball game was underway. Kyle Dawson/Aiken Standard At least two people were shot outside of South Aiken High School Friday night where a basketball game was underway.

