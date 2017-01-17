Aiken woman arrested, charged with murdering her mother
At around 6:26 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a home at 134 Alpine Drive in Aiken for a report of a deceased person. Deputies found the body of Rutha Lincoln in the back yard of the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Georgia ALS
|3
|The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co...
|Tue
|Georgia ALS
|4
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Honoring Black History Month: Rev. Franklyn Vic...
|Mon
|Aiken Newsfeed
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|NAACP Aiken Chapter
|130
|suicide
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|3
|Angel Phipps
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC