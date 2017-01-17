Aiken woman arrested, charged with mu...

Aiken woman arrested, charged with murdering her mother

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: WMBF

At around 6:26 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2016, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to a home at 134 Alpine Drive in Aiken for a report of a deceased person. Deputies found the body of Rutha Lincoln in the back yard of the home.

Aiken, SC

