Aiken teenager dies in late-night car crash
A single-vehicle crash cost an Aiken County teenager her life late last night, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirms. The victim, 16 year old Ny'Zarria Kitchings of Salley, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
