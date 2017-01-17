Aiken Residents not showing disappointment over no expected snow
All throughout Aiken County, Roads were mostly clear in preparation for the couple of inches of snow expected to it. Instead, it was a day filled with rain and minor snow flurries "Checked out the weather forecast and saw there weren't going to do a whole lot here so wasn't really worried about it," says Jim Sauther, an Aiken Resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co...
|5 hr
|Georgia ALS
|4
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
|Honoring Black History Month: Rev. Franklyn Vic...
|16 hr
|Aiken Newsfeed
|3
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|NAACP Aiken Chapter
|130
|suicide
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|3
|Angel Phipps
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Jan 2
|Yo mama
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC