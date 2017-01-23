ADPS searching for witness in Arbutus Hills Dr. shooting
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help identifying a possible suspect in an assault that happened yesterday in Aiken. According to Public Safety, the individual pictured in this article may be a witness to a shooting that happened Tuesday, Jan. 17 on Arbutus Hills Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet D. Larson, M.D. Incompetent & Racist Gyne...
|6 hr
|Vicki P
|2
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Jan 22
|Osbon
|197
|Dunkin Donuts Restaurants in Evans: Job discrim...
|Jan 18
|Papa Not legit XII
|1
|John Lewis is NOT a civil rights hero! He's a f...
|Jan 18
|Yeah its true
|1
|Georgia ALS Association Thanks Rev. Dr. Frankly... (Jan '16)
|Jan 17
|Georgia ALS
|3
|The 2017 ALS Awareness Marathon Across Aiken Co...
|Jan 17
|Georgia ALS
|4
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jan 16
|Aiken Newsfeed
|80
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC