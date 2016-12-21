Through My Eyes: Dekoda Watson explains the significance of My Cleats, My Cause
The linebacker will be wearing custom cleats in support of his foundation, Koda's Kids, as a part of the NFL's Week 13 My Cause, My Cleats initiative. Today, when I'm sitting at my locker in Jacksonville, lacing up my cleats before running out on the field as a member of the Denver Broncos, I'll be thinking about all the kids back in Aiken, South Carolina - my hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Broncos.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
|If nobody likes MIKE HUNT, Why do they keep ele...
|Dec 6
|guityashell21
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC