This S.C. House member is a gun advocate. But now he's barred from having one.
State representative Chris Corley, who has a pro-gun voting record, will have to keep his hands off firearms until his domestic violence case is resolved, or risk going back to jail. Corley, R-Aiken, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm, authorities said.
