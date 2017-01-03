This S.C. House member is a gun advoc...

This S.C. House member is a gun advocate. But now he's barred from having one.

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Miami Herald

State representative Chris Corley, who has a pro-gun voting record, will have to keep his hands off firearms until his domestic violence case is resolved, or risk going back to jail. Corley, R-Aiken, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree criminal domestic violence and pointing and presenting a firearm, authorities said.

