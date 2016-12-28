The Watch year in review

The Watch year in review

Read more: The Washington Post

It's the last week of the year. So in keeping with Internet tradition, here's a look back at 2016 here at The Watch, including most-read posts, series, favorite posts and reactions to headlines from the world of criminal justice and civil liberties: The most-read, discussed and commented-upon post of the year was my report on a traffic stop in Aiken, S.C., that resulted in white cops performing a warrantless cavity search on a black man, even though video of the stop shows that he was cooperating and that there was very little in the way of probable cause.

