State Rep. Chris Corley given $20,000 bond after being accused of punching wife in face
Rep. Chris Corley appears in court for a bond hearing after allegedly punching his wife in the face and threatening her with a gun. Tripp Girardeau/Aiken Standard COLUMBIA - A conservative state lawmaker known for his defense of gun rights and support of the Confederate flag was given a $20,000 bond on charges he beat his wife and pointed a handgun at her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC