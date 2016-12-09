Spread the cheer by giving to those in need
There's eggnog and other holiday goodies, Christmas decorations, songs of Christmas cheer, presents and the hope for just a flake or two of snow. What's not to love about Christmas? However, the Christmas season isn't merry and bright for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
|If nobody likes MIKE HUNT, Why do they keep ele...
|Dec 6
|guityashell21
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC