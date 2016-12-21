James Brown 2015 accounting listed no charity -
Approximately $1.8 million was paid to the trustee for the James Brown estate and his attorneys during 2015, according to an accounting filed with the Aiken County Probate Court in September. The 2015 accounting also reported that the James Brown LLC, for which no accounting was given, transferred about $1.4 million into the estate but is still listed among "other assets" valued at $1 .
