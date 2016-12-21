German chemical firm investing $120M, creating 50 jobs in Charleston region
Evonik Industries, a German company that makes a chemical product used in tires, plans to build a new plant in Berkeley County. South Carolina leads the nation in tire production, with companies such as Bridgestone, Michelin and Continental.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
|If nobody likes MIKE HUNT, Why do they keep ele...
|Dec 6
|guityashell21
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC