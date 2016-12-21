Deputies: S. Carolina lawmaker beat w...

Deputies: S. Carolina lawmaker beat wife, pointed gun at her

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Dec 27 Joesph 196
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Dec 22 Ethan James 129
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Dec 22 Beverly Anastasia 75
Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09) Dec 18 Jacob 57
Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC... Dec 16 Neither 4
Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &... Dec 14 Josey Imes 2
Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 12 Musikologist 16
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,043 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,261

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC