Children Scream 'Just Stop' in 911 Call From Lawmaker's Home
This Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo provided by the Aiken County Detention Center, S.C., shows South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley, who authorities said attacked his wife in their Graniteville home. He was charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC