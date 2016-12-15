Arrest Made in Deas Murders

On Dec. 15, 2016, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office arrested Dameion Edwin Thomas of Aiken, S.C., on 2 counts of murder in connection with the October 9, 2016, deaths of Charles and Andrea Deas of Edgefield. Mr. and Mrs. Deas were found deceased following a fire at 374 Marigold St. in Edgefield.

