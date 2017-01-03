Aiken man arrested for trafficking meth
On December 28, 2016, Greenwood County DEU received information that a silver in color Buick was heading to Phoenix Apartments with drugs in the vehicle. Agents conducted surveillance at the Apartments and did observe a vehicle matching the description enter the apartment complex.
