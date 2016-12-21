Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it will release Chris Corley dash cam footage
An Aiken County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Wednesday that neither S.C. Rep. Chris Corley's title nor the fact that a member of his family works for the agency will interfere in the investigation into his domestic violence case or cause dash camera footage to be withheld. Corley, 36, an attorney who represents Graniteville in the state House of Representatives, was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he assaulted his wife and then pointed a handgun at her at their Sugar Hill Drive home on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Dec 27
|Joesph
|196
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Dec 22
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Dec 22
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC