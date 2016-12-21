Aiken County Sheriff's Office says it will release Chris Corley dash cam footage

An Aiken County Sheriff's Office spokesman said Wednesday that neither S.C. Rep. Chris Corley's title nor the fact that a member of his family works for the agency will interfere in the investigation into his domestic violence case or cause dash camera footage to be withheld. Corley, 36, an attorney who represents Graniteville in the state House of Representatives, was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he assaulted his wife and then pointed a handgun at her at their Sugar Hill Drive home on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.