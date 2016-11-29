Primary Surfactant Market Grows 3.3%

Global use of primary surfactants is expected to grow 3.3% through 2025, according to a new study by Colin A. Houston & Associates, Inc. , a consulting firm in Aiken, SC. Global primary surfactant sales had a value of $14.6 billion in 2015 and reached more than 9.7 million tons of products.

