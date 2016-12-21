Man wanted in Aiken for shooting during cell phone purchase on Freiday Ln.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for allegedly shooting a man while he was attempting to buy a cell phone. On Monday, Nov. 28, Public Safety Officers spoke with witnesses who say they saw Tyreek Raekwon Bacon shoot the victim near 309 Freiday Lane in Aiken.
