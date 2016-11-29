Hampton's Karen A. Walker promoted to...

Hampton's Karen A. Walker promoted to Master Sergeant

Tuesday Nov 29

Karen A. Walker, an Air Force Reserve Cyber Transport Systems Manager, has recently been promoted to the Senior Non-Commissioned Officer rank of Master Sergeant while assigned to the 860th Network Operations Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. She is currently serving an active duty tour with the 83rd Network Operations Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA.

