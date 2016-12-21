Gas Under $1
Areas of the Southeast hardest hit by high gasoline prices this summersomewhere between the national spike in prices and shortages caused by Hurricane Ike, $5 a gallon wasn't unheard ofgot at least one holiday wish granted this week: gasoline under $1. In fact, prices as low as 87 cents per gallon were reported in the city of Aiken, S.C. "I'll take it," a woman pumping gas at the station told WJBF TV News.
