County council takes - next step' to implement new 1% sales tax
Michael Kozlarek, an attorney who has been helping guide the county and municipalities through the process, said the next step "requires this body to adopt a resolution declaring those results." He said the resolution was necessary under the law guiding local sales tax implementation in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Ethan James
|129
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Beverly Anastasia
|75
|Aiken Police Corruption - Another Case of False... (Dec '09)
|Dec 18
|Jacob
|57
|Evans Georgia / Columbia County: RACISM & POLIC...
|Dec 16
|Neither
|4
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Dec 14
|Josey Imes
|2
|Aiken Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 12
|Musikologist
|16
|If nobody likes MIKE HUNT, Why do they keep ele...
|Dec 6
|guityashell21
|4
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC