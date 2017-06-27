Bill would clean up cluttered criminal code -
Hundreds of crimes are strewn across more than 140 chapters of the North Carolina General Statutes. Chapter 14 alone, which deals specifically with criminal law, holds more than 840 sections defining countless offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ahoskie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SBI investigates Bertie County fire after 2 bod...
|Mar '17
|Mpasek
|1
|William T. Blevins
|Mar '17
|bmore4now
|1
|Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|road warrior hawk
|1
|Comments (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Bob
|1
|internet cafes (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sand Trap
|2
|Review: Alpha Security Guard Patrol (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|stuck
|1
|APD investigating suspicious fires (Aug '12)
|Aug '12
|destiny jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ahoskie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC