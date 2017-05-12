Southport city manager leaving for ne...

Southport city manager leaving for new job

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Kerry McDuffie, who has been city manager for more than three years, announced he is leaving Southport effective June 9. He says while he has enjoyed his time in southport, it is time for a change, and Ahoskie is a larger city with more opportunity for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ahoskie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SBI investigates Bertie County fire after 2 bod... Mar '17 Mpasek 1
William T. Blevins Mar '17 bmore4now 1
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? (Aug '16) Aug '16 road warrior hawk 1
News Comments (Aug '16) Aug '16 Bob 1
internet cafes (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sand Trap 2
Review: Alpha Security Guard Patrol (Dec '13) Dec '13 stuck 1
News APD investigating suspicious fires (Aug '12) Aug '12 destiny jones 1
See all Ahoskie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ahoskie Forum Now

Ahoskie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ahoskie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Ahoskie, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC