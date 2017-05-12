Southport city manager leaving for new job
Kerry McDuffie, who has been city manager for more than three years, announced he is leaving Southport effective June 9. He says while he has enjoyed his time in southport, it is time for a change, and Ahoskie is a larger city with more opportunity for him.
