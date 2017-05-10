Federal agency charges 2 men with Nor...

Federal agency charges 2 men with North Carolina gun thefts

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WBTV

Local media outlets report Grant Harrell and Lydell Newsome, both of Ahoskie, were charged on Monday with possession of stolen firearms and selling stolen firearms. They're both being held in the Hertford County jail without bond, and it's not known if they have attorneys.

