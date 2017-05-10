Federal agency charges 2 men with North Carolina gun thefts
Local media outlets report Grant Harrell and Lydell Newsome, both of Ahoskie, were charged on Monday with possession of stolen firearms and selling stolen firearms. They're both being held in the Hertford County jail without bond, and it's not known if they have attorneys.
