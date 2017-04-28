Mock crash drives home anti-drinking and driving message
Camden High School and Early College juniors and seniors saw a dramatization of a fatal crash - and heard firsthand accounts of real-life alcohol-related crashes - Friday morning in advance of Friday evening's prom. The demonstration, which featured students portraying accident victims and included actual Camden first responders and a landing by Sentara's Nightingale medical helicopter, appeared to hold the students' attention.
