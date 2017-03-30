EC-Pasquotank names 3 new principals

EC-Pasquotank names 3 new principals

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has approved the hiring of new principals at three schools in the district. Simona White has been named principal of Northside Elementary School, Antoinette Reid is the principal at Pasquotank Elementary School, and Bryan Ruffin will be the new principal at Pasquotank County High School.

