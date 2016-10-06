WXBQ/Bristol Morning Co-Host Mark Andrews Leaves To Pursue Radio Ownership
BRISTON BROADCASTING Country WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA morning host MARK ANDREWS has left the station to join partners CHUCK MARSH and DON WENDELKEN to become VP/Head of Programming of their company, ICON BROADCASTING INC./CDM BROADCASTING INC. The trio purchased WQDK/AHOSKIE, NC on JUNE 1st, 2015 the two-station cluster, WOLD and WZVA/MARION, VA.
