WXBQ/Bristol Morning Co-Host Mark And...

WXBQ/Bristol Morning Co-Host Mark Andrews Leaves To Pursue Radio Ownership

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 6, 2016 Read more: AllAccess.com

BRISTON BROADCASTING Country WXBQ/BRISTOL, VA morning host MARK ANDREWS has left the station to join partners CHUCK MARSH and DON WENDELKEN to become VP/Head of Programming of their company, ICON BROADCASTING INC./CDM BROADCASTING INC. The trio purchased WQDK/AHOSKIE, NC on JUNE 1st, 2015 the two-station cluster, WOLD and WZVA/MARION, VA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ahoskie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Punk, Wanna Dance? Aug '16 road warrior hawk 1
News Comments Aug '16 Bob 1
Wow! (Dec '15) May '16 liberal yankee 3
News 100 Dogs Being Seized In Hertford County (Apr '14) May '16 liberal yankee 4
News Town's Fear of Solar Farms Is an Internet Sensa... (Dec '15) May '16 j mitchell brown 14
internet cafes (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sand Trap 2
Review: Alpha Security Guard Patrol (Dec '13) Dec '13 stuck 1
See all Ahoskie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ahoskie Forum Now

Ahoskie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ahoskie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Ahoskie, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,345 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,139

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC